SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 8,530 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,906. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

