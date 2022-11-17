SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 8,530 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SPS Commerce stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,906. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
