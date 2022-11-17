Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 3,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 238.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 63,780 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

