Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $151.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $82.50 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $272.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 155.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.