Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.52.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,166. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 8.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

