Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 323,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

