Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.83

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$30.83 and last traded at C$30.95, with a volume of 2384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.36.

Spin Master Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70.

About Spin Master



Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

