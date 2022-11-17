SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 364,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 924,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

