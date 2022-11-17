Spartan Delta (SDE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spartan Delta (TSE: SDE) recently:

11/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

11/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

11/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

11/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00.

10/13/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

9/30/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

Shares of TSE SDE traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.28. 461,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,229. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

