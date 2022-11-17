Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

