Southern Wealth Management LLP Purchases 13,498 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.59. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,161. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $198.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

