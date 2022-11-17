Southern Wealth Management LLP Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. 2,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,736. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

