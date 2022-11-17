Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,678 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 414,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 139,607 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 74,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

