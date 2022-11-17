Southern Wealth Management LLP Buys 1,423 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.72. 10,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,505. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

