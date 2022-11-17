Southern Wealth Management LLP Acquires 5,980 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 7,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,559. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

