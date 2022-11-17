South Pacific Resources Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

South Pacific Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. South Pacific Resources has a payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Pacific Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Price Performance

Shares of SPB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. South Pacific Resources has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $107.22.

Institutional Trading of South Pacific Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in South Pacific Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in South Pacific Resources by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in South Pacific Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in South Pacific Resources by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in South Pacific Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on South Pacific Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Pacific Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.