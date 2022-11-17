Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $172.31 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.31 million and $0.82 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,653.94 or 0.99987639 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010814 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00236516 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00820497 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

