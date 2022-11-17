Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SOHO stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11.
In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
