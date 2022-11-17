Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

