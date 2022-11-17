Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Ernest D. Haynes III Sells 652 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.8 %

SON stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

