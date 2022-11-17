Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $443.00 million and a P/E ratio of -58.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $1,654,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Solo Brands by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

