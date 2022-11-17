SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.29.

SEDG stock opened at $289.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.17.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

