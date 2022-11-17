Societe Generale Raises Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 138

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from CHF 130 to CHF 138 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

