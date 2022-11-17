Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Smith-Midland makes up approximately 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.27% of Smith-Midland worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,330,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 291,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith-Midland by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMID traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 2,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

