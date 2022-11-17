Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($144.33) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($162.89) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday.

Sixt Trading Down 2.4 %

SIX2 stock traded down €2.30 ($2.37) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €91.80 ($94.64). 32,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €79.90 ($82.37) and a fifty-two week high of €166.30 ($171.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.02.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

