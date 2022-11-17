Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,615 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.51% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

MUJ opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

