Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Belden worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 183,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.