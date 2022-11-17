Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 19,500 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $69,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYB opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

