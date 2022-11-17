Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 16,575 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

MRTN stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

