Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Splunk by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Splunk Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.