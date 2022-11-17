Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 460,768 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

