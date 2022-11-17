Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

HNW opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

