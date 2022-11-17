Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 181,945 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000.

NYSE:NTG opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

