Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 86.4% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.