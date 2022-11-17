Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of KBR worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after buying an additional 316,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KBR by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at KBR

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

