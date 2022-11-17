SingularityNET Market Cap Achieves $45.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $45.08 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.08 or 1.00005341 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00042825 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00235753 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04233906 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,297,268.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

