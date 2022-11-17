SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $44.56 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,690.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00042991 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00237321 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04233906 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,297,268.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

