Sigma Planning Corp Sells 575 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $227.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

