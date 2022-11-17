Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,618 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. 58,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,960. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

