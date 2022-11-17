Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,090 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

