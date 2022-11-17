Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,410 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,944. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

