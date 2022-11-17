Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

