Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

