Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,538,000 after acquiring an additional 690,337 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 177,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 112,323 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

HDV traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

