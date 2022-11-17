Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the second quarter worth $368,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PSFF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,253 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

