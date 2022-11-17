Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

