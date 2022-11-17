Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,666 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock remained flat at $20.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.