Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIEN. William Blair lowered Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.
Sientra Stock Down 11.8 %
Sientra stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
See Also
