Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIEN. William Blair lowered Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Sientra stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sientra by 57.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 169,799 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 236,978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 65.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

