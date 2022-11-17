Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Decreases By 15.0%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $204,227. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honest stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,338. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $303.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

A number of research firms have commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

