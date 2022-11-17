Short Interest in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Rises By 5.1%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Stride Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 16,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

