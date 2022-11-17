Short Interest in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Drops By 10.2%

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

FRST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

