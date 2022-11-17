Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Drops By 9.5%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 1,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

